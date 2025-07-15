Live
SP warns illegal chit funds of stern action
Bhupalpally: District SP Kiran Khare of Jayashankar Bhupalpalli district warned that strict legal action will be taken against individuals operating unauthorised chit funds and illegal finance businesses that cause hardship to people.
On Monday, as part of the Public Day event, 24 victims from all parts of the district met with the SP to present their issues. Several victims lodged complaints with the SP to halt unauthorized chit funds and illegal finance activities.
The SP stated that cases will be registered and legal measures enforced against those conducting chit fund operations and financial dealings without permission in the district. SP Khare added that residents of Jayashankar district facing difficulties due to unauthorized chit funds and illegal financial businesses can report their cases by calling the CISO/Task Force Inspector at 87126 58108.