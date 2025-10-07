Special charges in regular buses must be stopped: BSP

Nagarkurnool: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders submitted a representation to the Depot Manager Yadayya at Nagarkurnool bus depot on Monday, demanding an immediate halt to the imposition of special charges on regular RTC buses. Party State Former EC Member Prithviraj and District In-charge Kalyan condemned the Congress government’s decision of additional fares during festive seasons.

They cited examples—Nagar Kurnool to Peddamudunur route, where the regular fare is Rs 30, but Rs 50 is now being charged as a ‘special fare,’ an increase of Rs 20. Similarly, the fare from Kalwakurthy to Bakaram has risen from Rs 80 to Rs 110. They stated that while festivals like Dasara, Deepavali, and Sankranti are major celebrations in Telangana, exploiting these occasions to overcharge passengers is unfair.

“When private operators are already in competition, penalizing loyal RTC passengers with extra charges is unacceptable,” they said. Even several days after the festivals, the continuation of these special charges drew sharp criticism from BSP leaders. They accused the Congress government of failing in governance—pointing to pending fee reimbursements, delayed Aarogyasri payments, and unpaid bills to ‘Best Available Schools.’ The BSP leaders demanded that the government immediately withdraw the special fares on regular RTC buses.