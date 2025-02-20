Special Drive Against Traffic Violations in Nagarkurnool: SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath

Nagarkurnool: The district police, under the direction of SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, will launch a special drive from Saturday to crack down on traffic violations. As part of this initiative, vehicles involved in drunk and drive cases, those driven by minors, and vehicles without number plates will be seized.

SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath has urged citizens to follow traffic rules and warned vehicle owners against allowing minors to drive. “If minors are found driving, strict action will be taken against the owners, including legal consequences and possible jail time,” he stated. He also advised all vehicle owners to ensure that their vehicles have proper number plates to avoid penalties.

Highlighting the dangers of drunk driving, the SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath emphasized, “Drunk driving not only endangers your life but also puts your family at risk. Any unforeseen incident can have devastating consequences.”

The police department has requested the public to cooperate in maintaining road safety and abide by traffic regulations.