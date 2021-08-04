Special drive to enforce Covid norms in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: The district administration has decided to launch a special drive to see that the people follow Covid norms, such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing in public places to check the spread of the coronavirus in the district.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, District Collector RV Karnan and Commissioner of Police (CP) V Satyanarayana said 50 police teams would be constituted to enforce the Covid norms.

The teams would take pictures of those not wearing a facemask and impose a fine of Rs 1,000 and register criminal cases against them if they were found moving without masks two to three times, they said.

Isolation centres were being set up at villages with over five positive cases. A total 30 isolation centres opened in various villages and already 40 persons were undergoing treatment there, Collector said.

Stating that they were conducting around 9,000 tests daily to detect the cases,Karnan informed that so far the health workers conducted 8.35 lakh Covid tests and identified 60,000 positive cases of which 97 per cent have recovered.

At present there were 2,400 active cases in the district. From July 1 to August 1, 2.4 lakh tests were conducted and 1.7 per cent positive cases were reported. Tests were conducted on 20 primary contacts of one positive case, he explained.

CP Satyanarayana said many people died of Covid and if proper precautions were taken, the disease could be prevented. Those violating the rules would be subjected to strict action , he warned.

Additional Joint Collector GV Shyam Prasad Lal, Deputy DM&HO Dr. Sudhakar Reddy and others were present.