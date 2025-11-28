Special Legal Cell set up to address poll-related court cases

Hyderabad: A Special Legal Cell has been established in the Commissionerate of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PRRD) Department following the commencement of the nomination process for the election of Sarpanches and ward members.

The Legal Cell comprises three superintendent-level officers and has been formed in response to numerous petitions filed in courts challenging the reservations for the upcoming elections.

The Cell will coordinate with district authorities to ensure immediate action on legal matters and facilitate the smooth and timely conduct of elections without hindrance.

All Collectors, District Election Officers, and District Panchayat Officers across the state have been instructed to submit case details and suggestions to the Additional Advocate General and Government Pleader within 24 hours.

Director of PRRD Srujan has also ordered the appointment of a special officer in each district to monitor court cases and liaise with the Legal Cell at the Commissionerate.