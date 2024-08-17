Gadwal: Special Prayers for Rain Held at Shiva Anjaneya Temple in Ieeja Municipality

In a dedicated effort to invoke the blessings of the Rain God, special prayers were conducted on Saturday at the Sri Shiva Anjaneya Temple located in the 12th ward of Ieeja Municipality, Jogulamba Gadwal district. Following the prayers, an abhishekam (ritual bath) was performed for the deity.

For the past 50 years, during the month of Shravan, devotees have been organizing this special abhishekam every Saturday, along with an Annadanam (food donation) program. The temple committee members emphasized that these rituals are made possible each year with the support of donors.

Speaking on the occasion, the committee members highlighted the strong belief among devotees that visiting the ancient Shiva Anjaneya Temple, situated at the old police station in Ieeja, brings immense spiritual merit. They added that the annual prayers for the Rain God are conducted with the hope that the rain will benefit the farmers' crops and bring prosperity and peace to the people.

The committee urged everyone to participate in the Annadanam program and receive the blessings of the deity.

Among those who participated in the event were Kurva Jayanna, Gandla Karabasayya, Bayakatti Shekhar, Bayikada Savaranna, Venkatesh, Suresh, and other devotees from the 12th ward.