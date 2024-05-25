Live
- Over 300 people buried after huge landslide hits Papua New Guinea
- Warangal: Laxman campaigns for BJP candidate
- Heavy rain occurs in Anantapur and Vijayawada, causes flooding and power outages
- Severe cyclone likely to hit Bengal; NDRF teams deployed, Army & Navy on alert
- Over 10 huts gutted in Delhi, no injuries reported: DFS
- Cong, farmers welcome NGT order stopping sand quarries in Manair
- Ready for taluk, zilla panchayat and BBMP elections: Siddaramaiah
- Kerala kidney racket: TN police question close associates of prime accused
- Severe drought, lack of food keep storks away from bird sanctuary
- Khammam: Nursing student’s death sparks protests
Spl casual leave for State, Central govt employees on May 27
Hyderabad: In view of the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates constituency by-election on May 27, the CEO Vikas Raj, issued orders to grant special casual leave on the polling day to the Central and State government employees, who are bonafide voters in the election, to cast their vote.
Orders were issued to the District Collectors of Warangal, Hanamkonda, Mahabubabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jangaon, Mulugu, Siddipet, Khammam, Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Bhongir.
