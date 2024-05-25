  • Menu
Spl casual leave for State, Central govt employees on May 27

Spl casual leave for State, Central govt employees on May 27
Hyderabad: In view of the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates constituency by-election on May 27, the CEO Vikas Raj, issued orders to grant special...

Hyderabad: In view of the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates constituency by-election on May 27, the CEO Vikas Raj, issued orders to grant special casual leave on the polling day to the Central and State government employees, who are bonafide voters in the election, to cast their vote.

Orders were issued to the District Collectors of Warangal, Hanamkonda, Mahabubabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jangaon, Mulugu, Siddipet, Khammam, Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Bhongir.

