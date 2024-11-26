Sports contribute to mental refreshment, physical strength: MLC Nagarakunta Naveen Reddy

Shadnagar: Unified Mahbubnagar MLC Nagarakunta Naveen Reddy stated that sports contribute to mental refreshment and physical strength.

MLC Naveen Kumar Reddy attended the closing ceremony of the KMR Premier League -1 cricket tournament held in Kandivanam village, Shadnagar constituency, as chief guest on Monday.

All-Star team from Kandivanam village emerged as winner, while the Eleven Star team from Mogiligidda village stood as the runners-up. MLC Naveen Kumar Reddy presented awards to the winning athletes.

On this occasion, he encouraged the youth to show interest in sports along with their studies and assured them of the necessary support and assistance. He expressed his hope that athletes would excel at the national level and bring recognition to the Shadnagar area. He mentioned that winning and losing are natural in sports, and every loss paves the way for victory. He advised those who lost in the competitions not to be discouraged and try for victory in future games.

The event was attended by cricket tournament organisers Vinod, Naresh, former sarpanches Amru Naik, Shiva Jyothi, BRS leaders, athletes, and others.