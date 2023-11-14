Spurned by BJP, former ZP chief rejoins BRS

Hyderabad: Former Karimnagar ZP Chairperson, the BJP leader whose ticket was cancelled at the last minute from Vemulawada Assembly constituency Tula Uma joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi on Monday. Tula Uma met BRS working president KT Rama Rao and joined the party along with her followers. Talking to reporters, Uma said that it was painful that the BJP gave her the ticket to contest in the Vemulawada Assembly constituency but denied the B-form.

This is proof that the BJP is anti-BC and anti-women. Uma stated that the BJP created the impression that a BC leader would be appointed as Chief Minister, but then denied a ticket to a BC and a woman leader who worked for the Telangana agitation led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Rama Rao disclosed that at the suggestion of KCR, he invited Uma to the party. It is a pleasure she accepted the invitation to return to the pink party. “The party will respect Tula Uma by giving her a higher status and responsibilities than her previous status in the party. I will take the responsibility myself. We will work together again with Tula Uma, who worked with us as a committed soldier under the leadership of KCR,” said Rao.

He said that Uma’s services were needed for the development of the Vemulawada constituency as well as for the upliftment of women in the State. "Welcome again to Tula Umakka, who worked for the party as the general secretary of the State party and for the upliftment of women as the president of the women's wing," he said.