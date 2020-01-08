Spurned lover ends life in Hyderabad

A youngster committed suicide here at East Marredpally on Monday night after a woman rejected his love proposal. The incident came to light on Tuesday after he was found hanging in his room.

Ravi Chaitanya (21), son of Murali Krishna and Lakshmi was working in a call centre at Begumpet. He fell in love with a woman who resides near his home. Chaitanya felt dejected when the woman refused his proposal and hanged himself from the ceiling in his room at Lakshminagar.

Chaitanya's younger sister called the neighbours when the door was locked from inside. They broke the door and found Chaitanya hanging. He was shifted to a hospital where the doctors declared he was brought dead.

Based on the complaint of Murali Krishna, the police registered a case and are probing into it.