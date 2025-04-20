  • Menu
Sree Chaitanya student bags All India 17th rank

Sree Chaitanya student bags All India 17th rank
Karimnagar: In the JEE MAINS 2025 results announced on Saturday, students from Sree Chaitanya institutions achieved outstanding ranks at the national level with M Rohith securing All India Rank 17, T Kundan 814, P Eshwar Mukesh 1275, M Anjali 2575, B Akshara 2992, M Tarun 5949, and G Nandini 7464. Additionally, 15 students secured ranks within the top 20,000. Chairman M Ramesh Reddy extended congratulations to the top performers and their parents for this achievement on the day.

