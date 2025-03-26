Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy Temple Hundi Counting Yields Rs 72.95 Lakh

Live
The counting of temple offerings (Hundi) at Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy Temple was conducted on March 26, 2025 (Wednesday).
Gadwal: The counting of temple offerings (Hundi) at Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy Temple was conducted on March 26, 2025 (Wednesday). The total revenue collected over 106 days amounted to ₹72,95,339.
The breakdown of the offerings is as follows:
Sri Jogulamba Devi Hundi: ₹60,76,562
Sri Swamy Vari Hundi: ₹11,79,888
Annadanam Satram Hundi: ₹38,889
Additionally, foreign currency offerings included 14 US Dollars, 7 Malaysian Ringgit, and 1 Omani Rial. The temple also received 56 grams of mixed gold and 222 grams of mixed silver.
The hundi counting was conducted under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of the Endowments Department, Mahbubnagar, Sri Madhaneshwar Reddy. Several key figures participated in the event, including Temple EO Purender Kumar, Chairman B. Nageshwar Reddy, Trustee G. Venkateshwarlu, temple priests, staff members, and devotees.
Representatives from various service organizations from Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Kothakota, and Kurnool also took part in the counting process.