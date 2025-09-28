  • Menu
Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple gets tourism award

Yadagirigutta: The shrine of Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy has received yet another recognition. As part of the International Tourism Day celebrations, the temple was chosen for the Telangana Tourism Excellence Award. The award ceremony was organized under the aegis of Telangana Tourism on Saturday at Shilparamam, Hyderabad. The honor was presented by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to temple Executive Officer G Ravi Expressing his gratitude, EO Ravi said it was a matter of great pride that the Lakshminarasimha temple received this award and conveyed special thanks to the Telangana Tourism Department.

