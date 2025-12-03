Sridhar Babu orders zero-error Global Summit readiness

Hyderabad: IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu reviewed the arrangements for the Telangana Rising Global Summit at Future City on Tuesday. A special high-level review meeting was also conducted at the summit venue with Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and senior officials from various departments, during which clear directions were issued to officials.

The Minister personally inspected the on-ground arrangements and provided guidance, suggestions, and inputs to the concerned officials. Officials were instructed to complete all works by 5 December and conduct a full-scale dry run on the next day, with directions given to ensure the summit is organised in a manner that captures global attention and strengthens Telangana’s international brand image.

The Minister emphasised that all departments must work in close coordination and ensure there is no scope for even the smallest lapse. A department-wise review of responsibilities and progress was undertaken. Officials were directed to extend the highest standards of hospitality to delegates arriving from other countries and states and ensure they face no inconvenience. Special focus was laid on parking arrangements, logistics, hospitality, and sanitation to ensure world-class execution of the event.