Sridhar Babu played key role in Cong’s winning strategy

Karimnagar : State IT and Community Affairs Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, who played a key role in the success of Congress candidates in the six Assembly constituencies in last year’s Karnataka elections, has once again shown his strength in the victory of Peddapalli Congress parliamentary candidate Gaddam Vamsi Krishna.

Sridhar Babu, who is continuing as AICC secretary, has been given the charge of Peddapalli parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha elections. After Balka Suman from BRS won in 2014 and Venkatesh leader from BRS in 2019, there were many doubts about the victory of Congress party in Peddapalli. But Sridhar Babu showed his ingenuity with the aim of registering a victory here for the Congress party.

The MLAs of the seven Assembly constituencies under the Lok Sabha were first invited to hold a meeting at Bellampally MLA Premsagar Rao’s residence in Hyderabad and drafted a strategy to bring all the MLAs together.

He was also able to garner support of Singareni workers in this parliamentary constituency and succeeded in mission. While INTUC is affiliated to Congress AITUC, CITU of Left party trade unions also supported Congress. For TGBKS Telangana Coal Mine Workers’ Union votes he made a special strategy and succeeded in that. Sridhar Babu was successful in resolving minor differences between the party leaders and bringing them together.

He attended many meetings with AICC leader Rahul Gandhi and CM Revanth Reddy. The Congress party succeeded in garnering the support in constituencies of Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Dharmapuri, Manchiryala, Bellampalli, Chennur and Manthani by giving assurances through the candidate Vamsi Krishna to solve the local problems along with increasing the chances of victory for the party.

Initially, small problems arose in the Warangal SC reserved constituency, which is a neighbour of the Peddapalli Lok Sabha constituency. Revanth Reddy nominated Sridhar Babu as the co-in-charge. He succeeded in enhancing the coordination among the leaders within the Warangal Lok Sabha.

At first there was a campaign that BJP’s victory here was certain, but after the results were revealed, everyone was speechless when they saw Congress candidate Kavya’s majority. It is remarkable that despite the propaganda that the BJP wave was blowing from Adilabad to Warangal, both Peddapalli and Warangal have fallen to the Congress. Sridhar Babu Babu, who was elected to the Assembly for the fifth time in Manthani, proved his grip on the constituency by winning the assembly elections with a majority of 31,380 votes. In the Lok Sabha elections the Congress party got a majority of 45,000 votes, which became a sensation.

