Srisailam power plant fire: 6 bodies recovered by rescue teams

Bodies of six persons out of nine who trapped in the fire at the Srisailam power plant in Nagarkurnool have been recovered. Rescue operations are still on to trace others.

Assistant engineers Sundar Naik, Mohan, Fathima and three others were among the deceased. Two rescue teams from Singareni collieries have expedited the search to trace three others.

As many as 17 persons were working in the night shift at the Srisailam power plant located at Domalapenta of Amrabad mandal in Nagarkurnool district when the first broke out from the left bank power station after an explosion in unit 4 of the power station.

However, six persons escaped through a tunnel and were admitted to a hospital in Srisailam while nine others trapped in the fire. They were identified as deputy engineers, Srinivas, Venkat Rao; assistant engineers Fathima, Mohan, Sundar Naik, Kiran, Ram Babu and two others from Amaron battery company.