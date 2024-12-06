SS Deepak Pragya Congratulates Newly Elected Youth Congress Leaders and Shares Vision for Future

Gadwal: In a significant event, Telangana State Youth Congress Vice President SS Deepak Pragya extended his heartfelt congratulations to newly elected leaders, including Telangana State Youth Congress President Shiva Charan Reddy, during a special ceremony. The event was marked by the presentation of shawls as a token of respect and appreciation for the newly appointed leaders.

In his speech, SS Deepak Pragya expressed immense happiness over the successful elections held for district and taluk presidents, congratulating everyone who was elected through the democratic process. He specifically mentioned the participation of Youth Congress workers from Jogulamba Gadwal district, celebrating the success of the election and the leadership roles attained by the newly elected representatives.

He also congratulated the newly appointed leaders, including Dr. S. A. Sampath Kumar’s son, SS Deepak Pragya, newly elected Telangana State General Secretary Sukanya, Jogulamba Gadwal District President Tirumalesh, Taluk Presidents Prabhakar and Praveen, Vadepalli Mandal President Krishna Kant, and Rajoli Mandal President Praveen, by presenting them with shawls and offering his best wishes.

Speaking on the occasion, SS Deepak Pragya reaffirmed his commitment to working for the Congress Party and staying accessible to the youth. He called on the youth to reject the false allegations made by the TRS party, and assured that he would continue to work for the betterment of the state. Pragya concluded his address by once again congratulating all those involved and encouraging them to strive for further success.