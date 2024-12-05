  • Menu
Pushpa 2: Stampede at Sandhya Theater, Allu Arjun's Team Reacts to Tragic Incident

Pushpa 2: Stampede at Sandhya Theater, Allu Arjun’s Team Reacts to Tragic Incident
Highlights

"A stampede at Sandhya Theater during the Pushpa: The Rule premiere led to a tragic death. Allu Arjun's team has expressed concern and promised support to the affected family."

A stampede occurred at Sandhya Theater on Wednesday night during the premiere of Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule. Recently, Allu Arjun's team responded to the incident.

Internet Desk: It has been reported that a stampede took place at Sandhya Theater on Wednesday night during the premiere show of Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule. A woman named Revathi tragically lost her life in the incident, while her son, Sriteja, fell ill. Allu Arjun's team has since responded, expressing deep concern. "The incident at Sandhya Theater last night is truly unfortunate. The boy is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, and our team will provide all necessary assistance to the family," a team member stated.

The stampede occurred at Sandhya Theater in Hyderabad’s RTC Crossroads around 9:30 pm during the Pushpa-2 benefit show, as fans gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun. Revathi (35) and her son Sriteja (9) were crushed in the crowd when police charged with batons to control the situation. Both lost consciousness due to severe injuries. The police administered CPR to Revathi and rushed her to a local hospital, where she unfortunately passed away while undergoing treatment.

