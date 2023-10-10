State BJP to hold 40 meetings in 50 days; PM to address more meetings in month

Hyderabad: Boosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meetings at Mahbubnagar and Nizambad, State BJP is all set to hold around 40 public meetings involving who is who of the party in next 50 days as part of its electioneering. While Modi is expected to address a few meetings, Union Minister Amit Shah will address the ‘Jana Garjana’ public meeting in Adilabad on October 10. He will participate as chief guest at an interactive meeting of professionals and intellectuals in Secunderabad the same day.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, another BJP stalwart, among the party campaigners, is expected to tour Telangana and address two public meetings in third week of October. The top line of campaigners expected to address meetings include UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Assam CM HimantaBiswaSarma, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Civil Aviation Minister JyotiradityaScindia, Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani.

Meanwhile, the 26-member election committee appointed by the party comprising five Union ministers, MPs, and senior leaders from other States will be stationed in Telangana till the end of electioneering. The 14 committees will be taking care of different functions like candidate screening, publicity and campaigning, coordination, draft manifesto preparation.Others have already started functioning to aid in driving the electioneering.

Union Minister and State party chief G Kishan Reddy said the rank and file will work with dedication with the sole objective of bringing party to power.