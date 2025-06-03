State Formation Day Special Gift: 100% fee exemption for journalists’ children in private schools

Mahabubnagar: The Mahabubnagar District Educational Officer (DEO) Praveen Kumar has issued orders to all private schools to provide fee concessions for the children of accredited journalists. As per the orders, private schools must grant 100% fee exemption for one child and a 50% concession for a second child of accredited journalists.

The decision came after the MBNR Press Club Executive Committee met with the DEO on May 26 and submitted a request in this regard. Responding positively, the DEO issued the orders on Monday, coinciding with Telangana Formation Day celebrations. The DEO clarified that a meeting with private school managements would soon be convened to ensure proper implementation of these orders. He also emphasized that all private schools must adhere to the guidelines. The Press Club members expressed their gratitude to the DEO for the positive response. Press Club President Narendra Chari lauded the DEO’s move, describing it as a commendable gesture in support of journalists’ families. He urged all private schools to implement the fee concessions promptly. Journalist parents have been advised to collect an official letter from the DEO’s office, which includes details like accreditation number and the names of their children’s schools, and submit it to the respective school authorities for availing the concessions.

Furthermore, the Press Club announced plans to approach the District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO) to request similar concessions—up to 50%—for journalists’ children studying in private colleges.

Among those present during the meeting were Press Club President Narendra Chari, General Secretary Narender Goud, Vice President Chintakayala Venkatesh, Joint Secretary Satish Kumar, EC Members Ravi Kumar, Ramana, Ramakonda, and senior journalists Ravinder Reddy, Kishore Kumar, Venkateshwar Rao, Jamalpur Nagaraju, Bandagi Gopi, and others.