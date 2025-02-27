State govt urges Centre to increase supply of Urea

Hyderabad: Keeping in view the needs of the farmers, the State government has urged Centre to supply 1.80 LMTs of urea from domestic companies, for requirement in the month of March.

According to officials, it has been estimated that 9.80 lakh tonnes of urea will be required for the 2024 yasangi season. The state government has purchased 9.08 lakh tonnes of urea fertiliser including the initial stocks from the beginning of the Yasangi season till now. Till date, out of the 8.54 LMTs of urea allocated by Centre, the state government has procured only 7.27 LMTs of urea has been supplied by road and rail.

Instructions have been given to the Agriculture and MARKFED officials to supply fertilisers from the respective district offices to the mandal offices and villages as per the requirement of the farmers. The Mandal Agriculture Officers, Assistant Agriculture Directors, District Agriculture Officers and MARKFED officials have been conducting reviews from time to time and given instructions to supply adequate fertilisers to the farmers.

With the start of the sowing season, the sowing area of maize and paddy has increased by 6.25 lakh acres compared to the last sowing season, and farmers have purchased 1.99 LMTs of urea more this sowing season than the last sowing season.

The State Government is taking necessary steps to ensure uninterrupted supply of urea to the farmers by holding regular meetings with the Department of Fertilisers. The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development has requested that there should be no interruption in the supply of urea and that the supply should be made as per the requirement of the farmers. Farmers have been requested not to agitate and contact the nearest food processing facility for stock.