State-level dak adalat to be held on march 10

Hyderabad: The authorities of the Postal Department will hold a State-level Dak Adalat to hear the complaints and grievances of public related to postal services on March 10. The Adalat will be held through virtual mode (online) by the Chief Postmaster General of Telangana Circle at his office in the city.

The grievances related to staff matters, service matters, matters pending with courts will not be taken up in the Dak Adalat. Complaints and grievances of public from Telangana State may be sent to K Janardhan Reddy, Assistant Director of Postal Services (PG), Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Circle, Hyderabad-500 001 on or before March 3.

The letters should be written neatly in understandable manner and envelops should be super-scribed with the words "DAK ADALAT" on the outer cover invariably. The Postal authorities have requested the complainants to intimate their mobile number/email id/address for communication along with their complaint invariably. The link for joining meeting will be intimated to their mobile number/email id.