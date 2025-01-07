State Rail Projects: Revanth pleads with PM for Centre’s help

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for handholding to hasten the development of Telangana so that the state can play a significant role in India achieving the goal of five trillion-dollar economy by 2047. Virtually addressing the gathering at the inauguration of Cherlapalli Rail-way Terminal by the Prime Minister, Revanth listed the developmental projects which are being taken up by the Telangana government. Thanking the Union government for completing the new terminal at Cherlapalli, Revanth Reddy said the state government has resolved to promote Telangana as "One Trillion Dollar GDP economy state".

Stating that the development of railways is vital for country’s growth, the Chief Minister said Telangana relied on the development of rail net-work and requested the Centre to extend cooperation in the construction of a greenfield highway and direct railway network between Hyderabad and Bandar Port.

Explaining the plans to develop the Regional Ring Road (RRR) on a stretch of 370 km in the state, the CM appealed to the Prime Minister to help the state in the construction of the RRR and Regional Ring Rail.

The CM informed Modi that the state government had sent proposals to the Centre for the development of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II project. The Metro Rail project Phase-II will be completed fast with the support of the Centre, he said.

The Chief Minister appealed to the Prime Minister to extend help in the construction of a new railway line from Vikarabad to Krishna district, new railway line between Kalwakurthy and Macherla and another two lines from Dornakal. The CM asked the state officials to pursue with the Centre for speedy approvals and sanction of funds for all capital-intensive projects.

He announced that he would call for a meeting with leaders of AIMIM to discuss the developmental schemes for “original city.”