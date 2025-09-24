Live
State sees robust surge in MNCs’ investments
Dy CM says that establishment of companies like Coca-Cola would provide large-scale encouragement to mango and orange farmers in the state
Hyderabad: Multinational companies are showing great interest in investing in Telangana, as the state’s Industrial Promotion Cabinet Sub-Committee met on Tuesday and gave its approval to three major projects. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced that the committee had given approval to JSW UAV Limited, Toshiba Transmission and Distribution System, and Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Company. The establishment of these three companies will generate a total investment of Rs 3,745 crore and create employment for 1,518 people.
Officials briefed the ministers on the breakdown of the investment and job creation. The Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages plant will be set up with an investment of about Rs 2,398 crore, providing jobs to 600 people. JSW UAV Limited will invest Rs 785 crore and create 364 jobs, while Toshiba Transmission and Distribution System will invest Rs 562 crore and create employment for 554 people.
Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the establishment of companies like Coca-Cola would provide large-scale encouragement to mango and orange farmers in the state. He noted that the beverage industry’s requirement for large quantities of horticultural crops would create a significant demand for mangoes, oranges, and other produce, thereby bringing substantial income to the state’s farmers. The Cabinet Sub-Committee members also reviewed the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and procedures with various companies from Davos and other countries that have expressed interest in investing in the state.