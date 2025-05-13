Station Ghanpur will undergo major transformation, promises Kadiyam

Hanumakonda: Former Deputy Chief Minister and local MLA Kadiyam Srihari stated that he would transform the Station Ghanpur constituency with all modern amenities so that the people could hold their heads high with pride.

On Monday, the MLA reviewed the ongoing construction of the Banjara Bhavan and the 100-bed hospital at the Station Ghanpur constituency centre and unveiled the foundation stone plaques.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA criticised his opponents, saying, “Forget 800 crores, they can’t even get 8 paise sanctioned. At least now, after seeing the construction of the 100-bed hospital and the Divisional Office Complex, they should come to their senses.”

He revealed that Rs 77 crores have been allocated for the construction of proper roads to all tribal hamlets in the constituency, and BT roads have already been laid for about 38 km across 20 hamlets. He also stated that he secured Rs 2 crores for the construction of the Banjara Bhavan to serve the 17,000-strong tribal population in the constituency.

In addition, Rs 1.60 lakh was sanctioned for newly formed Gram Panchayats and eight tribal hamlets. The ST hostel building, constructed with Rs 63 lakhs, has also been completed and will be inaugurated soon. The MLA instructed officials to prepare proposals for levelling the area and building a dining hall at Banjara Bhavan.

He reiterated his commitment to the overall development of tribal hamlets. Srihari stated that Station Ghanpur is about to undergo a complete transformation. He mentioned that a proposal of Rs 70 crores is being prepared for the development of the municipality and that he will ensure the necessary approvals to begin work soon.

“No matter how many baseless allegations are made, I will not back down,” he declared firmly. “My sole aim is the development of the constituency, and I promise to deliver progress that will make the people of this constituency proud,” he said.