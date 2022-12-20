Storm brewing in BRS over Malla Reddy calling the shots

Hyderabad: Trouble is brewing in the BRS as five MLAs from the Medchal District met at the residence of Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao's residence on Monday to express dissent over the Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy alleging that he was not considering their requests and taking unilateral decisions in the allocations of nominated posts.

MLAs Arikepudi Gandhi from Serilingampally, Madhavaram Krishna Rao from Kukatpally, KP Vivekanand from Quthbullahpur, Bheti Subhash Reddy from Uppal expressed their dissent towards Minister Malla Reddy's decisions. According to the party leaders, the MLAs wanted to discuss and let the party high command know about the 'unilateral' decisions taken by the ministers in the district. They alleged that the minister was giving away posts repeatedly to his followers and not taking into consideration their suggestion to give posts to their followers.

Arikepudi Gandhi said that they had come to spend some leisure time with the Malkajgiri MLA. "We could not attend the 21 days function of Hanumanth Rao's grandson and hence we wanted to meet him and also discuss political issues as well," said Gandhi. However, the MLAs were surprised to see the media at the residence and they said that they were here to talk about the minister's unilateral decisions.

Hanumanth Rao said that the cadre which is striving for the party should be rewarded and only then the party would move forward if not it will collapse. "We know how to win but if injustice is done to those who work sincerely for the party and if the cadre is disappointed, then the party will have to see a tough time," said Hanumanth Rao.

Party leaders said that the MLAs were upset at the appointment of market committee chairman in Medchal district. Hanumanth Rao said that they had asked the minister not to take up any appointment until they meet IT Minister KT Rama Rao. However, the minister made an appointment and the person also took charge. "While we were still discussing, at the same time the person took charge. How will we be able to show our concerns if we don't talk? There should be a change in the system; not only in the BRS party but also in other parties. The Chief Minister may not know all these issues and he may approve thinking that there was consent of the MLAs," said Rao.

Krishna Rao said that the posts were being given to one particular community and except for the post of corporator, no leader from Kukatpally was given the post. Vivekanand said that the minister wanted to project them as anti-party, but everyone should understand that there is a pressure on the MLAs. It would be interesting to see how the party high command responds to this trouble.