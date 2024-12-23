Strict Action for Non-Adherence to Time Management - DMHO Dr. Swarajya Lakshmi

Nagar Kurnool: In Nagarkurnool district, induction training was conducted for newly appointed Mid-Level Health Providers (MLHPs) in rural health centers and staff nurses from PHCs. District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Swarajya Lakshmi addressed the participants, emphasizing the importance of effectively implementing national programs like non-communicable disease control, identification and monitoring of tuberculosis and leprosy patients, maternal health, maternal and child care, and immunization programs for children within the jurisdiction of rural health centers.

She stressed that newly appointed MLHPs must strictly adhere to time management, warning of departmental actions if not complied with. WHO consultant Dr. Abdul Wasi provided training on non-communicable diseases. The program was attended by Deputy DMHO Dr. Venkat Das, Program Officer Dr. Krishna Mohan, DPO Renayya, APO Vijay Kumar, and Mallesh. The training aimed to enhance the quality of services provided at rural health centers.