Strict Measures in Place for Smooth Conduct of SSC Exams: District Collector

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed officials to ensure all necessary arrangements for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the upcoming SSC examinations.

On Friday, a district-level coordination committee meeting was held at the IDOC Conference Hall to discuss the preparations for the exams scheduled from March 21 to April 4, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. The Collector emphasized the importance of strict measures at examination centers based on past experiences to maintain fairness and discipline.

He stated that 7,717 students will be appearing for the exams across 40 examination centers in the district. To oversee the examination process, the administration has appointed 40 Chief Superintendents, 3 Flying Squads, 4 Route Officers, 40 Departmental Officers, 14 Center Custodians, and 40 Sitting Squads.

To ensure the security of question papers and answer sheets, the Collector instructed police officials to escort question papers from police stations to examination centers and securely transport answer sheet bundles to post offices after the exams.

Municipal Commissioners and District Panchayat officials were directed to undertake sanitation and cleanliness measures at exam centers. Section 144 will be enforced at the centers, and xerox shops in the vicinity will be temporarily shut down to prevent malpractice.

RTC officials were instructed to run additional bus services so that students can reach their centers on time. The District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) was asked to arrange for first aid kits, ORS packets, and essential medicines, ensuring that medical staff, including ANMs (Auxiliary Nurse Midwives), are available at all centers.

Electricity department officials were ordered to take necessary steps to prevent power outages during exams, and basic amenities like **drinking water and proper sanitation