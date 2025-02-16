  • Menu
Strive for Cong win in MLC, panchayat polls; MLA calls upon cadres

MLA Veduma Bojju Patel on Saturday ex-horted Congress cadres for working hard to ensure the victory of party candidates in the ensuing Graduates MLC polls.

Khanapur: MLA Veduma Bojju Patel on Saturday ex-horted Congress cadres for working hard to ensure the victory of party candidates in the ensuing Graduates MLC polls. He said the party should show its strength in the upcom-ing local body elections as well.

A wide cam-paign on the development works being un-dertaken by the state government should be launched at the field level. Bojju Patel was addressing a meeting of key party leaders from Khanapur, Pembi Kadam and Dastura-bad mandals held at his camp office on Sat-urday. He gave directions to the party work-ers regarding the Graduates’ MLC and local body elections. He suggested that the wel-fare schemes being undertaken by the State government should be taken to the next lev-el. He called for countering the false propa-ganda being carried out against the Con-gress government on social media. He said that the corrupt rule of the BRS, which had been in power for 10 years, should be high-lighted.

He assured that he would support every worker despite the difficulties.

