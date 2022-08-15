Strive to fulfill dreams of freedom fighters: Jagadish Reddy

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that Telangana, which has gone through many sacrifices and struggles, is now at the top among the State in terms of development.

He participated as the chief guest at the 76th Independence Day celebrations held at the District Police Parade Ground on Monday, received the guard of honor and unfurled the national flag.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said that few people have tried to pollute the history of Gandhi who brought freedom to the country through non-violence and it is responsibility of everyone to oppose the wrong claims.

Large number of people had sacrificed everything to fight for freedom and it is duty of everybody to realize the dreams of great leaders, he said. Heaping praise on Chief Minister, the Minister said eople are enjoying the fruits of formation of state under the leadership of KCR.

Priority for agriculture sector..

The Minister said that the State government has been giving high priority to the agriculture sector and added that one cannot imagine the society without farmers.

The irrigation problems have been solved and irrigation facility is being provided to the farmers of the district for two seasons through Kaleshwaram, SRSP, Nagarjunasagar and Musi projects.

He said that the ponds have been revived by Mission Kakatiya and the cultivated area in the district, which was not more than 2 lakh acres, has reached 5 lakh acres today.

He said that Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima schemes are very useful for the farmers. Rs309 crore has been paid to 2, 6423 farmers in the district every season through Rythu Bandhu.

He said that as many as Rs 34 crore has been provided to the nominees of 678 farmers under Rythu Bhima scheme. The district stood on top procurement of paddy in the State. The government will implement various schemes that will be useful to the farmers through the agriculture associated handloom, horticulture , fisheries and animal husbandry departments.

He said that they have taken up the modernization works of Musi with Rs.66 crores. It was explained that the construction of 23 check dams at a cost of 149 crores is being done in the district to increase the water table and resources. He said that drinking water issues were resolved through Mission Bhagiratha and added that as many as 1,43,098 farmers are getting the benefit of 24-hour free electricity.

Top in welfare schemes ..

The Minister said that the state is at the forefront not only in development but also in welfare. He said that about 34,000 new Aasara pensions is going to be granted in the district and added that 1.50 lakh people already getting Aasara pensions

He said that Rs.311.45 crores have been provided to 35,487 beneficiaries across the district through Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak schemes.

Meanwhile, Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha hoisted national flags in Nalgonda and Yadadri- Bhongir districts. In their speeches the duo leaders explained the progress of Nalgonda and Suryapet districts with facts and figures.