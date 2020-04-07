Strong pool of medics on standby, says CM KCR

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has readied a pool comprising retired doctors, nurses and lab technicians to meet any eventuality relating to Covid-19. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar oversaw the process and readied the list.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao stated that that services of this pool would be pressed into service in case the numbers shoot up rapidly in the coming days.

Further, he stated the government had identified 16,000 beds in government hospitals for treating Covid-19 patients. Eight hospitals including Gandhi hospital, King Koti hospital, Chest hospital etc. had been designated as hospitals for treatment.

Even Gachibowli stadium is readied to admit Covid-19 cases as most of the designated hospitals have beds to maxiumum capacity.