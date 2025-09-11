Student bodies livid at dissolution of Hyd’bad varsity students’ union

Hyderabad: A coalition of student organizations at the University of Hyderabad has issued a strong statement condemning the administration’s decision to dissolve the elected Students’ Union for the 2024–25 academic year. The move, described as arbitrary and unlawful, has sparked widespread outrage across campus and beyond. On Wednesday, in a joint statement signed by over a dozen student bodies—including the Dalit Students’ Union (DSU), All India Students Association (AISA), Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU), Students Federation of India (SFI), Ambedkar Students Association (ASA), Fraternity Movement, and others—leaders accused the administration of violating the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations and the university’s own constitutional guidelines for student governance.

“The dissolution of the Students’ Union without due process is a direct attack on campus democracy,” said Umesh Ambedkar, President of the dissolved union. Other office bearers, including Vice-President Akash Kumar, General Secretary Nihad Sulaiman, and Joint Secretary Triveni, echoed the sentiment, demanding immediate reinstatement of the union.

The Lyngdoh Committee, whose recommendations were upheld by the Supreme Court, mandates democratic elections and autonomy for student bodies. The signatories argue that the administration’s action not only breaches legal norms but also undermines the legitimacy of student representation.

Calling for judicial intervention, the statement urged authorities to hold the administration accountable and protect democratic institutions on campus. “We stand united in defense of student voices,” the statement read.

The protest has gained momentum with support from regional and national student groups, including the National Students Union of India (NSUI), Tribal Students Forum (TSF), Muslim Students Federation (MSF), and Jammu & Kashmir Student Organization.