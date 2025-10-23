Students Gain Insight into Police Services at Open House Program in Jogulamba Gadwal

Gadwal: As part of the Police Martyrs Commemoration Week, the Jogulamba Gadwal District Police organized an Open House Program at the Armed Reserve (AR) Headquarters, drawing enthusiastic participation from students of seven schools and one college. Around 600 students from government and private institutions took part in the event, gaining valuable insights into the functioning of various police departments.

The program aimed to create awareness among students about the roles and responsibilities of the police force, the technology they use, and the services they provide to the public. Students were given detailed demonstrations of police weapons, fingerprint analysis, bomb detection tools, and the operational methods of the bomb squad and dog squad. Officers from units such as the She Team, Cyber Crime Wing, Bharosa Center, Anti-Drug Unit, and Traffic Department explained their respective functions and contributions toward maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety.

District Additional SP K. Shankar visited the event and interacted with the students, explaining how police identify suspects through fingerprint evidence, use specialized tools during emergencies, and train police dogs to detect explosives and narcotics. He also emphasized the importance of remembering and honoring the sacrifices of police martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Later, as part of the same commemoration week, District SP T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, interacted with students of MALD Degree College who visited the Open House stalls set up at the Police Parade Grounds. Speaking to the students at the District Police Office’s Grievance Hall, the SP encouraged them to not only focus on academics but also to understand the functioning of government systems and the services offered by the police department.

He advised students to stay informed about social issues such as cybercrime, drug abuse, and women’s safety, stressing that crime patterns evolve with time and awareness is the first line of defense. The SP highlighted the services of the She Team, Bharosa Center, and Sakhi Center that assist women and students in distress, and urged them to make use of emergency contact numbers such as Dial 100 and She Team helpline 8712670312.

SP Srinivasa Rao also advised students to cultivate the habit of reading newspapers daily to stay updated on current affairs and understand the roles of government officials like the SP, Collector, Ministers, and Chief Minister. He reminded them that today’s students are tomorrow’s responsible citizens and must remain vigilant against social evils.

The SP further urged students to report any information related to drug abuse or illegal activities in their surroundings to the police and to immediately contact the 1930 helpline within 24 hours if they or their family members become victims of cybercrime.

Additional SP K. Shankar, Gadwal CI Srinu, faculty members, and students of MALD Degree College participated in the program, which concluded successfully with an overwhelming response from the student community.