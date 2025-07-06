Students Protest for Bus Services in KT Doddi Mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal District

Gadwal: Students from various villages including Kondapuram, Venkatapuram, and Irukached in KT Doddi mandal have taken to the streets demanding proper bus facilities to their villages. The lack of public transportation has caused severe hardship, especially for college-going students who are forced to walk long distances or rely on irregular private transport.

The issue was particularly highlighted on the Gadwal-Raichur highway, near Kondapuram bus stage, where local leader Gajula Krishna Reddy expressed deep concern. He stated that buses are not arriving on time, and in some cases, not at all. Despite holding valid bus passes, students are unable to use them due to the non-availability of TSRTC (Palle Velugu) buses.

“This is happening every day. How can students continue their education in such conditions?” he questioned, echoing the frustrations of many parents and students in the region.

Villagers pointed out that across the five affected villages, the population exceeds 10,000 to 15,000, yet not even a single regular Palle Velugu bus is available for commuting. This has created a mobility crisis for both students and the general public, who depend on public transport for access to education, healthcare, and markets.

In response to the continued inconvenience, the protesting students and villagers submitted a formal petition to the Gadwal TSRTC Depot Manager, urging the immediate introduction of buses to their villages. They requested that bus services be scheduled at regular intervals, especially during school and college hours, to ensure students are not forced to drop out or miss classes.

The villagers emphasized that this is not merely an inconvenience, but a major developmental and educational hurdle for rural students, especially those from low-income families who cannot afford private transportation.

Authorities are yet to respond officially, but the students and residents say they will continue their agitation if their demands are not met.