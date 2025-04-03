Students try to lay siege to Konda’s house

Warangal: Condemning the lathi charge on students of the Hyderabad Central University (HCU), the activists of various student organisations of the Kakatiya University tried to lay siege to the residence of Minister for Environment, Forests and Endowments Konda Surekha located at Ram Nagar in Hanumakonda on Wednesday. The minister was not at her residence at the time of protest, it’s learnt.

The police had a tough time controlling the students; however, they dispersed the students. They arrested some of the students and shifted to Subedari police station. The student leaders who shouted slogans against the State Government demanded it withdraw its proposal to hand over the HCU land to businessmen. They also demanded the government to suspend the police officials who caned the HCU students.

Student leaders Mogili Venkat Reddy, B Narasimha Rao and Marri Mahesh (PDSU), Bhashaboina Santhosh (AISF), K Sravan (DSA), Maloth Rajesh (USFI), Manda Naresh (ABSF), E Sai Kumar (SSU), Kummari Srinath (MSF) and Siva Nastik (BSF) participated in the protest.