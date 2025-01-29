Study with Passion, Achieve Success: DSP Mogulayya’s Inspiring Message to Students

Gadwal: In Jogulamba Gadwal district, a study material distribution program was held on Wednesday at the Zilla Parishad High School in Chagadona village, Gattu Mandal, under the guidance of former MPP Vijay Kumar. The event was conducted to support 10th-grade students in their board exam preparations.

Jogulamba Gadwal District DSP Mogulayya attended as the chief guest, along with motivational speaker Urukundu Shetty and Gattu SI KT Mallesh.

Addressing the students, DSP Mogulayya emphasized the importance of studying with interest rather than under pressure. He stated that education is not only a pathway to government jobs but also a foundation for a bright future. He urged students to create a study plan and follow a daily timetable to make the most of their opportunities.

He reminded students that exams are just 45 days away, with only 35 effective study days left after deducting holidays. He advised allocating five days per subject and studying diligently. He encouraged students to wake up at 4:30 AM every day and study consistently to achieve high marks.

Speaking about societal issues, DSP Mogulayya highlighted the rise in missing cases of girls aged 16-17 and the prevalence of child marriages. He urged parents to prioritize education over early marriages, emphasizing that educated girls can achieve greater heights in life. He also stressed the importance of school safety, advising that no unauthorized persons should enter school premises to avoid disruptions.

Furthermore, he warned about the increasing number of road accidents in Jogulamba Gadwal district, caused by drunk driving and not wearing helmets. He urged everyone to wear helmets and follow road safety measures to protect their families from potential tragedies.

He concluded by stating that students’ success not only brings pride to their families but also elevates their village and mandal. He encouraged students to set clear goals and work towards achieving them with dedication.

Success Mantra by Motivational Speaker Urukundu Shetty

Motivational speaker Urukundu Shetty shared valuable success tips with the students. He advised them to:

Develop a positive mindset

Avoid distractions such as mobile phones and television

Stay away from excessive sleep, laziness, procrastination, and negative thinking

Prepare notes and follow time management

Regularly revise study material

Prominent Attendees

The event saw participation from Gattu SI KT Mallesh, former sarpanches Shankaranna, Anjaneyulu Goud, Shadrick K. Narsinlu, headmaster Mohan Reddy, Ayya Swamy, and village elders Shivappa, Gooranna, Sunandu, E. Tirumala Goud, and Narsinlu. Also present were Dandora Vice President Thimmanna, Devanna, Veeranna, K. Narsinlu, Vema Reddy, Ramachandra Goud, Jayaram Goud, Basan Goud, Pullayya, Bajari, Vadde Naganna, Bhaskar Praveen, Sudarshan Ashok Raju, Madhukar, and K. Urukundu. Several youth, teachers, and parents of students also participated in the program.

This initiative aimed to motivate students to study effectively and build a bright future while raising awareness about education, road safety, and social issues.