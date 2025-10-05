Live
Sub-Collector inspects counting centre, strongrooms
Kagaznagar: Inview of the upcoming ZPTC and MPTC elections, Sub-Collector Shraddha Shukla on Saturday inspected the vote counting centre and...
Kagaznagar: Inview of the upcoming ZPTC and MPTC elections, Sub-Collector Shraddha Shukla on Saturday inspected the vote counting centre and strongrooms being set up at the Government Junior College and Government Degree College in Kagaznagar for the safe storage of ballot boxes.
Accompanied by district Panchayat CEO Lakshminarayana and Kagaznagar DSP Md Wahiduddin, the Sub-Collector reviewed various sections of the college buildings and issued several instructions.
Tahsildar Madhukar, Town Inspector Prem Kumar, MPDO Kota Prasad and other officials also participated in the inspection.
Meanwhile, the Sub-Collector announced through a statement that the weekly Praja Vani grievance redressal programme, usually held on Mondays at the Kagaznagar Sub-Collector’s office, will remain suspended during the election process.
The revised schedule for the programme will be notified later.