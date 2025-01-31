Supreme Court Hears Disqualification Case of Telangana MLAs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday conducted a hearing on the disqualification of MLAs who switched parties in Telangana. A bench comprising Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice George Masih heard a petition filed by BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy.

During the hearing, Kaushik Reddy’s counsel informed the court that despite the Telangana High Court's directive in March last year to decide on the disqualification of MLAs within four months, no decision has been made yet. He argued that the Speaker had not taken action on the matter within a reasonable timeframe.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the Assembly Secretariat, stated that notices had already been issued to the concerned MLAs. He recalled that the Supreme Court had previously ruled that Speakers must be given adequate time to decide on disqualification matters. In response, Justice Gavai asked Mukul Rohatgi to determine the exact timeframe required by the Speaker to reach a decision.

Following this, the Supreme Court postponed the next hearing by a week.