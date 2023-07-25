Live
- Married Indian woman Anju goes on sightseeing trip in Pak with her Facebook friend
- RS chairman ticks Chidambaram off for use of 'intemperate, inappropriate' expression
- Business briefs CashFlo widens portfolio with AI-powered payments, accounts payables automation suite
- Jubilant Foodworks 1QFY24 – Inline performance, Margins improve QoQ
- Plots for farmers who lost land to NICE project: DCM DK Shivakumar promises
- PM Modi should resign, demands AAP
- Hyderabad: Lightening strike damages portion of historic Qutub Shahi mosque
- Opposition alliance will rebuild idea of India in Manipur: Rahul hits back at PM
- Congress slams PM Modi for taking dig at opposition alliance; says he has started 'hating India'
- PM Modi cites East India company, PFI, Indian Mujahideen to hit back at Opposition alliance
Supreme Court rejects BRS MP BB Patil plea
Zaheerabad BRS MP BB Patil received a jolt as the Supreme Court rejected the MP's request to strike down the High Court order to take up hearing on his disqualification.
Zaheerabad BRS MP BB Patil received a jolt as the Supreme Court rejected the MP's request to strike down the High Court order to take up hearing on his disqualification.
Congress candidate Madan Mohan Rao lodged a petition with Telangana High Court against the MP over alleged violation of election rules during 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
The High court admitted the petition and began regular hearing on the disqualification of the BRS MP. Patil knocked the Supreme court doors challenging the High court orders.
The Apex Court on Tuesday ruled out admitting the MP's petition against the high court orders and observed there were no merits in the petition filed by Patil.
