Supreme Court rejects BRS MP BB Patil plea

Zaheerabad BRS MP BB Patil received a jolt as the Supreme Court rejected the MP's request to strike down the High Court order to take up hearing on his disqualification.



Congress candidate Madan Mohan Rao lodged a petition with Telangana High Court against the MP over alleged violation of election rules during 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The High court admitted the petition and began regular hearing on the disqualification of the BRS MP. Patil knocked the Supreme court doors challenging the High court orders.

The Apex Court on Tuesday ruled out admitting the MP's petition against the high court orders and observed there were no merits in the petition filed by Patil.