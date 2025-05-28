Surekha elated over successful conduct of Saraswati Pushkaralu

Hyderabad: Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Tuesday expressed happiness on the successful completion of Saraswati Pushkaralu.

The Minister in a message said, “I am very happy that the Saraswati Pushkaras were successful. The first Pushkaralu after the formation of Telangana was held wonderfully. Close to 30 lakh devotees took holy dips and had darshan of the Kaleshwara Mukteeshwara Swamy. Thank you all the departmental officials, local people and devotees who supported this. We wish to celebrate the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu in a grand manner,” said Surekha, offering a special thanks to the Minister D Sridhar Babu, local officials and the Endowment Department who worked hard to make these Pushkaralu a success.