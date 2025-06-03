Sustainable Farming Boost: Oil Palm Saplings Planted in Ryalampadu

Gadwal: In a bid to promote sustainable agriculture and improve farmer livelihoods, Jogulamba Gadwal Additional Collector Narsinga Rao stated that oil palm cultivation could become a reliable long-term income source for farmers. His remarks came during a plantation program held in Ryalampadu village of Dharur Mandal on Tuesday.

The event was organized under the guidance of the Horticulture Department, where the Additional Collector actively participated by planting oil palm saplings himself, officially inaugurating the campaign.

Oil Palm: A Sustainable and Profitable Crop

Addressing the gathered farmers and villagers, Narsinga Rao emphasized the economic and agricultural benefits of oil palm farming. He explained that oil palm acts as a permanent investment crop, yielding income for several years after a single planting. He also noted that oil palm requires relatively low water usage, making it particularly suitable for water-scarce regions like parts of Telangana.

He added that government incentive schemes are further enhancing the profitability of oil palm cultivation, encouraging more farmers to adopt this crop for better financial security.

Review of Mango Plantation under Employment Guarantee Scheme

Following the oil palm event, the Additional Collector also inspected a mango orchard that was planted under the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) scheme. During the inspection, he reviewed various aspects including plant growth, maintenance, and water supply, and provided specific instructions and recommendations to improve the overall management of the plantation.

Officials and Farmers Participate

The event saw active participation from:

Horticulture Officer Akbar

Local farmers

Other village and departmental staff

The plantation program marks part of the district administration’s broader efforts to promote horticultural crops that are both sustainable and profitable, aligning with the state’s mission to enhance agricultural income and reduce dependency on traditional water-intensive crops.