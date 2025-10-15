Synthetic track and open gym at NG College grounds soon

District Collector Ila Tripathi announced plans to develop a synthetic track and open gym at the NG College Grounds in Nalgonda town. On Tuesday morning, she inspected the grounds during a morning walk to review the feasibility of setting up the synthetic track.

Speaking to the media, the Collector said the NG College Grounds are a landmark for Nalgonda and efforts will be made to develop better sports facilities through municipal or district funds. She stated that priority will be given to creating a synthetic walking track, installing high-mast lights, repairing the existing open gym, and adding a new one to improve public amenities.

She directed officials to prepare and submit estimates so that the works can be initiated quickly. The Collector also emphasized the need to protect the grounds from encroachments.

Komatireddy Prateek Foundation CEO MV Gona Reddy presented books to the Collector and explained the foundation’s development works at NG College. He noted that Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy funded the walking track twice and provided a transformer. Gona Reddy requested a walking track and garden at Prateek Memorial College, which officials supported.

Additional Collector (Revenue) J. Srinivas, Miryalaguda Sub-Collector Narayan Amit, Municipal Commissioner Syed Musab Ahmed, Walkers Association members Bandaru Prasad, Repala Madan Mohan, Dr. Pullarao, Sourayya, College Principal Upender, Lingaiah, former councillor Miryala Yadagiri, Rachakonda Giri, Venkanna, and Yasa Venkat Reddy were present.