T leads the nation in forest cover expansion and wildlife conservation: TSPB VC B Vinod Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar announced on Monday that Telangana State had achieved a significant milestone in expanding forest cover and conserving wildlife, making it the top State in the country. He stated that Telangana was the only State in the country to have made extensive use of the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) funds released by the central government, even during the Covid-19 pandemic. Responding to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy's comments, Vinod Kumar urged him to understand the facts before making any statements. As per the Indian State of Forest Report (ISFR), Telangana State's forest area has increased by 7.7 percent from 2015 to 2021, and by 3.07 percent from 2019 to 2021.

He highlighted that according to the NITI Aayog report, Telangana State's (Sustainable Development Goals) (SDG) rank had improved to the fourth position, and water availability in forest areas had increased. He added that the employment opportunities for tribals and women in the forest area had also risen.

He stated that the Union Ministers should recognise that the forest area and greenery has increased, wildlife protection is commendable, and the use of CAMPA funds is efficient in Telangana. He urged Union Minister Kishan Reddy to provide information on BJP-ruled states that have better-utilized CAMPA funds than Telangana.

He suggested that Union Minister Kishan Reddy should not criticise the State government without understanding the facts.

He also emphasised the need for better understanding and cooperation between the State and central governments for effective implementation of forest conservation measures.