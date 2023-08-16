Take appropriate measures to everyone to be utilised their Right to vote

Gadwal: The district Collector Valluri Kranti has ordered the officials to take appropriate measures to ensure that every one can utilise their right to vote.

In a Video conference call with the district Collectors, the state joint election commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed along with the state level election officers held in the morning at Gadwal IDOC on the upcoming general elections for the Telangana state.The Joint Chief Electoral Officer Sarfaraz Ahmed asked the district officials to Ensure the steps to be taken to increase the voting turnout in the assembly segments and registration of new voters, gender ratio in the voter list, voters and population ratio etc...

The officials were advised to print voter list and identification cards to the newly sanctioned voters. And submit a report on newly printed cards and distributed cards.





The district Collector said that in the context of the state assembly elections, the returning officers of two Assembly constituencies of the district should provide information on the population and voter ratio, gender ratio, and young voters among the polling centers. And advised the officials to take appropriate measures to ensure that the above-said ratios are as per the instructions of the election commission. She also advised them to conduct awareness programs to increase the voting percentage among the people. She also urged them to conduct innovative programs to teach me voters. A wide publicity should be carried out on social media in urban areas and suitable publicity programme should be conducted in rural areas according to the local conditions, and special Electoral clubs should be established in educational institutions in the district.



A special attention should be paid to ensure on the registration of women voters and gender ratio.







She also added that as part of the revision of the second phase voter list a meeting should be held with the representatives of the all political parties, before the release of the draughted voter list. Information on the second voter revision schedule will be released on 21st August. And objections and new voter registration applications would be received before 19 September. Steps to be taken to get printed I'd cards applied till 15 th August with the printers specified by the election commission and distribution should be completed immediately.



The additional collectors Cheerla Srinivas Sagar, Apoorva Chauhan, ED SC Corporation Ramesh Babu, Superintendent of collectorate C block Naresh, Suresh. and other concerned officials were participated.