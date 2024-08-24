Take measures to curb accidents: Collector

Mulugu: District Collector Diwakar TS on Friday directed officials to take measures to reduce occurrence of accidents in the district. He advised them identify the accident prone areas and take preventive measures. Addressing a meeting with officials along with SP Sabharish at the Collectorate on Friday, the Collector ordered police, roads and buildings, excise, RTO, RTC and other departments to work in coordination to prevent accidents from happening on the roads.

It was discussed in the meeting that most accidents are taking place on National Highway 163 and what measures should be taken at the black spots where those accidents occur. First, the collector ordered the police, R&B officials to go and inspect the black spots where accidents occur and give a report on the precautions to be taken. He said that a meeting will be held once again in a month to review the roads in coordination with all departments to prevent accidents. He asked the departments to work in coordination and save lives so that not even an accident happens due to technical problem.

Along with barricades, dumbbell strips should be installed and sign boards should be set up to reduce the speed. He said that the police department is ready to work in coordination with other departments. All the departments together wanted to see not even a single life is lost.