Take up Rajanna Temple works after holding talks with key reps: Minister

Hyderabad: With controversy surrounding the closure of Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple in Vemulawada, the Endowments Minister Konda Surekha stepped in and asked the temple authorities to take up works only after discussing with all stakeholders, including locals.

Minister Konda Surekha on Wednesday inquired about the complete details from the Endowment Commissioner and the Vemulawada Temple EO. The temple staff informed the Minister that there were misconceptions regarding the area of the Rajanna Temple. Steps were taken to increase the area of the temple to provide full facilities to the devotees. It was clarified that work related to the area of the main temple and darshan facilities for devotees in Bhimeshwara Temple was being undertaken.

However, the minister directed the officials to move forward after discussing with all sections of the society including locals without giving any room for suspicion or difficulties anywhere.

The Rajanna Temple Protection Committee had announced a bandh in Vemulawada on Wednesday to protest the State government’s decision to close the Rajanna Temple starting June 15 for development works. The committee urged all shopkeepers to voluntarily close their businesses in support of the protest.

The Committee under BJP district president Prathapa Ramakrishna, featuring representatives from various parties, including Congress, BRS, and BJP. This decision arises in response to the government’s announcement of a two-year closure of the temple as part of the proposed development work. Prathapa Ramakrishna criticised the proposal to remove the idols of the Parivar deities in the name of modernisation. He also highlighted the inconsistency of the authorities, noting that while devotees have been calling for the removal of a Dargah near Rajanna Temple, no action has been taken on that front. He urged everyone to support the bandh to protest the government’s decision and called on all traders to voluntarily close their shops.

Earlier, the temple authorities and priests said that thousands of devotees visit Sri Rajarajeswara Swamy temple, known as Dakshina Kashi.

They said that with the space constraint they were unable to provide full facilities to the devotees, and that steps were being taken by the government to increase the area of the temple to that extent.

The temple executive officer Vinod Reddy said that the news that the temple will be closed from June 15 is far from the truth, and that details regarding the area of the main temple and the facilities for darshan for devotees in Bhimeshwara temple will be revealed very soon, and the process of expanding the main temple will begin only after the facilities for devotees in Bhimeshwara temple are fully provided.

As per the permission of the Sringeri Peethadhipathi and the suggestions and recommendations of the Endowment and Charitable Endowments Department, the area of the main temple is going to be increased in accordance with Agama Shastra.

The entire cost of the work undertaken as part of the temple development will be done with the Rs 76 crore sanctioned by the government, and the construction of the Annadana Satra will be done with the Rs 36 crore sanctioned by the government, and the officials clarified on this occasion that none of the money donated by devotees to the temple will be used for this.