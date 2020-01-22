Tangedu Vanam to be open soon for public
Highlights
A model forest, Tangedu Vanam, developed by the Forest officials in 14 acres in Lakkavaram village of Choutuppal mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district is...
Choutuppal: A model forest, Tangedu Vanam, developed by the Forest officials in 14 acres in Lakkavaram village of Choutuppal mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district is going to be thrown open for public very soon.
The Forest department spent nearly Rs 4 crore from the CAMPA funds for developing the park and about 4,000 plants of different varieties were grown in it. Meanwhile, a butterfly park was also setup in the park in more than one acre land as it is located adjacent to National Highway 65. The Tangedu Vanam will be a recreation spot for people of Choutuppal mandal and travelers passing by the route.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
21 Jan 2020 9:05 PM GMT