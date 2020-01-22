Tangedu Vanam to be open soon for public

Choutuppal: A model forest, Tangedu Vanam, developed by the Forest officials in 14 acres in Lakkavaram village of Choutuppal mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district is going to be thrown open for public very soon.

The Forest department spent nearly Rs 4 crore from the CAMPA funds for developing the park and about 4,000 plants of different varieties were grown in it. Meanwhile, a butterfly park was also setup in the park in more than one acre land as it is located adjacent to National Highway 65. The Tangedu Vanam will be a recreation spot for people of Choutuppal mandal and travelers passing by the route.