Tata Group to establish Advanced Technical Skill Training Centers at ITIs

Hyderabad: Tata Group has signed an MoU with the State government to establish the Advanced Technical Skill Training Centers (skilling centers) in 65 ITIs in Telangana.

Officials of the State government and Tata Group representatives signed the agreements in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat here on Saturday. Tata Technologies Limited (TTL) will upgrade the government ITIs as advanced technology centres and is also undertaking the new project in partnership with the State government.

The Tata Group will conduct 9 long term and 23 short term courses as well as bridge courses to improve the skills.

The State government is making arrangements for the implementation of the project from 2024 -2025 academic year. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other officials also participated.