Tax-Rich but Service-Poor: Aij Municipality Under Fire as Bharat Nagar Sinks into Neglect

Gadwal: The Aija Municipality in Jogulamba Gadwal district is once again under fire as discontent brews among local residents. While it ranks third in the state in tax collection, it ironically continues to lag behind in development, drawing sharp criticism from citizens and political leaders alike.

Severe Criticism of Municipal Governance.

Today, under the leadership of Kampati Bhagat Reddy, President of the BJP Aija Town Unit, a local inspection was carried out in Bharat Nagar and nearby colonies, where even light rainfall turned streets into stagnant pools. Speaking on the occasion, former BJP Gadwal district president Ramachandra Reddy lashed out at former municipal leaders and corrupt officials, blaming their negligence and mismanagement for turning Aij into a neglected dump.

“There is no concept of proper town planning here,” said Ramachandra Reddy. “Even 30-foot-wide roads have been reduced to open drains. This is unacceptable and disgraceful.”

Rainfall Spells Trouble for Residents

In Bharat Nagar, light summer rains are now being seen as a nightmare rather than a relief. The locality is being dubbed a "Mini Sea" as drainage systems are either non-existent or severely inadequate. Without proper water flow channels or waste management systems, residents are forced to navigate murky water and garbage mounds.

Health Hazards Loom Over Residents

Children, the elderly, and women are most vulnerable as they wade through contaminated water and uncollected garbage. Citizens fear the outbreak of diseases like dengue, viral fevers, and skin infections, especially after the rains. Many voiced concern over the risk of respiratory issues due to excessive dust and filth on roads.

BJP Leaders Issue a List of Demands

During the inspection, BJP leaders and colony residents jointly demanded immediate remedial action from the municipal authorities. Their key demands include:

1. Installation of a comprehensive underground drainage system.

2. Regular cleaning and maintenance of roads to remove waste and dust.

3. Ensuring clean and safe roads for students on their way to school.

4. Repair and maintenance of electric poles and streetlights.

5. Identification and removal of thorny bushes in public streets.

Public Support and Leadership Response

The event witnessed strong participation from locals and BJP leaders including Veeresh Goud, President of the BJP Kisan Morcha, as well as activists Bhagavanthu, Raghu, Narasimha, Venkatesh, Gopal Reddy, and LIC Thimmappa. The colony residents openly expressed deep dissatisfaction with the current state of municipal services.

In Conclusion

It is deeply concerning that residents of one of the highest tax-paying localities are simultaneously forced to live amidst the worst civic conditions. If Aija Municipality fails to respond with urgency, public outrage is likely to intensify.

There is a growing demand for the District Collector and Municipal Commissioner to personally inspect the affected areas and take swift corrective action to restore public confidence.