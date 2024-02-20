Teacher orientation programme for upskilling in physics at UoH

Hyderabad: The UGC-MMTTC-UoH Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre at the University of Hyderabad launched the teacher orientation programme for upskilling in physics, a collaborative effort of the University of Hyderabad, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), and Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE) on Monday.

This inaugural event marked the beginning of a journey towards enhancing pedagogical practices in physics education. The programme aims to equip faculty members from higher educational institutions across South India with the latest teaching methodologies and content updates in the field of physics, thereby fostering a culture of continuous learning and professional development. This joint flagship programme will be extended to other science subjects.

The participants from various institutions across South India are part of this programme, which shows their unwavering commitment to advancing the quality of education in the region. Their active engagement and dedication are commendable and serve as a testament to their passion for excellence in teaching, said a senior officer, HCU.